Skip to main content
Loading
Listen Live
Playlist
Podcasts
On Air Schedule
Menu
Hosts
Mattman
Nine
Paige
Fatboy
Jeff Lewis Neal
Twisted Todd
Diesel
Steph
Schedule
Media
Listen Live
Listen On Your Phone
Audio Vault
Rise Guys Podcasts
Photo Gallery
Videos
TRG
The Rise Guys
Mattman
Nine
Paige
Fatboy
Jeff Lewis Neal
Around The Planet
Deal Seekers
Texting
Music Survey
P1 Family
Rock Shop
Concerts
Rides & Rods
Contests
Contest Rules
Contests
Clemson Tigers
Clemson News and Stats
Clemson Schedule
College Football Today
The Xtra Point
Search our Website
P1 Family
Text
Get My PERKS
Get tickets now!
Listen for Your Chance to Win!
Listen To Win Tickets!
Lineup Just Announced!
Buy Tickets Here!
Submit your picks now!
Sign up for Planet's P1 Family
93 Minute Rock Blocks
Monday-Friday
Homepage
On Air Now
Paige
10:00 am
to
2:00 pm
View Full Schedule
Daily Schedule
The Rise Guys
5:00 am
to
10:00 am
Paige
10:00 am
to
2:00 pm
Twisted Todd
2:00 pm
to
7:00 pm
Diesel
7:00 pm
to
12:00 am
Upcoming Events
08
Feb
Bon Jovi
Bon Secours Wellness Arena
05
May
Carolina Rebellion 2017
Rock City Campgrounds at Charlotte Motor Speedway
View More Events
Recent Podcast Audio
THE RISE GUYS: HOUR ONE: 01/16
The Rise Guys
THE RISE GUYS: HOUR TWO: 01/16
The Rise Guys
THE RISE GUYS: HOUR THREE: 01/16
The Rise Guys
THE RISE GUYS: HOUR FOUR: 01/16
The Rise Guys
THE RISE GUYS: HOUR FOUR: 01/13
The Rise Guys
THE RISE GUYS: HOUR THREE: 01/13
The Rise Guys
View More Episodes
Recent On-Demand Audio
Nikki Sixx of Sixx A.M.
Interviews with Paige
Brent Smith of Shinedown
Interviews with Paige
Jesse James Dupree of Jackyl
Interviews with Paige
U2, Red Hot Chili Peppers To Headline Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival
blog
Watch Iggy Pop Interview On CBS Sunday Morning (Video)
blog
Headlines For Friday, January 13, 2017
blog
Billy Joel Ranks His Top 5 Billy Joel Songs (Video)
blog
Your Band Could Be Bon Jovi's Opening Act This Summer
blog
KISS Kruise VII Dates Announced
blog
Green Day Announce North American Summer Tour
blog
Headlines For Thursday, January 12, 2017
blog
Def Leppard Announce North American Tour With Poison and Tesla
blog
Lou Gramm Will Rejoin Foreigner "At A Date Yet To Be Determined"
blog
Heart's Ann Wilson Announces Solo Tour
blog
Watch New Kansas Music Video For "Rhythm In The Spirit"
blog
David Bowie Has "No Plan" (Music Video)
blog
Kelly Osbourne's "There Is No Secret" Book Due April 25
blog
Headlines For Tuesday, January 11, 2017
blog
Black Sabbath's Tony Iommi Writes Music For Birmingham Cathedral
blog
Deep Purple Accuse Accountant Of Stealing $5 Million
blog
5 Questions with Stephen Pearcy of RATT
blog
Watch Trailer For "Underground" '90s Alternative Rock Documentary
blog
2017: THE YEAR IN REVIEW
blog